At Guilford, Piscataquis junior Erin Speed recorded her first hat trick of the year, with all three goals being scored in the second half and assisted by Lexi Harris.

Dexter Sophomore Hannah Dorman scored the lone goal for the 2-6 Tigers.

PCHS (4-3-1) goalie Alivia Hunt had 23 saves on 24 shots while Dexter’s Reagan Patterson had 13 saves on 16 shots.