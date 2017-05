At Milo, Megan Peach and Caitlyn Hardy each recorded two singles as Dexter defeated Penquis.

For Penquis, Chloe Wyman doubled while Kate Bolstridge, Faith Sickler and Cymeria Robshaw each added a single.

Dexter 233 020 2 — 12

Penquis 140 001 1 — 7

McNally and Asbury; Valvo and Goddard