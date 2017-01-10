At Milo, Dexter outscored Penquis 12-0 in the 4th quarter to get the victory.

Brayden Miller scored a game-high 22 points and Josh Simcock had 10 points for the 7-2 Tigers.

Devon Cuthbertson had 12 points and Claytie Preble had 11 points for the 3-4 Patriots.

Dexter: Strauch, Campbell 2-0-5, Perkins 1-0-3, Simcock 3-4-10, Miller 8-5-22, White 1-0-2, Cooper, Bickford, Pilsbury

Penquis: Valvo, Artus, Preble 3-5-11, Beckett 1-0-2, Martin, Thomas, Cail, Bailey 2-0-4, Cuthbertson 6-0-12

Dexter 15 24 30 42

Penquis 8 19 29 29

3-pt. goals: Campbell, Perkins, and Miller

JV: Dexter 37-16