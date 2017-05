At Orono, Kohle Parker doubled and singled as Orono held off Dexter.

Jackson Coutts added a double for the Red Riots, who took advantage of four Dexter errors.

Matt Richards, Jacob Bickford, Tylor Handy and Brayden Miller all singled for Dexter.

Dexter 000 100 0 — 1 4 4

Orono 021 010 — 4 6 1