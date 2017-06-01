SOFTBALL

Dexter 0 at Mattanawcook 3

June 01, 2017, at 8:04 p.m.

At Lincoln, Haley McLaughlin fired a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking just one, and Katey Tolman belted a two-run homer in the three-run second inning as Mattanawcook Academy finished off an undefeated regular season at 16-0.

The game was played after a one-hour rain/thunderstorm delay.

Kourtney Thurlow doubled to ignite the second-inning rally and Tolman followed with her opposite-field blast. Singles by Courtney Gordon and Madison Page and a wild pitch produced the final run.

Emily Page doubled for the winners while Tory Asbury’s first-inning single was Dexter’s only hit.

Regan McNally threw a six-hitter for 6-9 Dexter.

Dexter 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

MA 030 000 x — 3 6 1

McNally and Asbury; McLaughlin and Page

 

