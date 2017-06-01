At Lincoln, Nathan Richards pitched a four-hitter and Dexter rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Lynx.

Brayden Miller had two hits and Matt Hanscome and Matt Richards each had a base hit for the 9-6 Tigers, who avenged an early-season 10-2 loss to the Lynx.

Logan Thompson led the Lynx with two singles, a double and a run-batted in. J.J. Clements pitched a complete-game five-hitter for MA.

Dexter (9-6) 000 100 3–4 5 1

MA (11-5) 001 010 0–2 4 7

N. Richards and M. Richards; Clements and Hanscom