BASEBALL

Dexter 4 at Mattanawcook 2

June 01, 2017, at 9:05 p.m.

At Lincoln, Nathan Richards pitched a four-hitter and Dexter rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Lynx.

Brayden Miller had two hits and Matt Hanscome and Matt Richards each had a base hit for the 9-6 Tigers, who avenged an early-season 10-2 loss to the Lynx.

Logan Thompson led the Lynx with two singles, a double and a run-batted in.  J.J. Clements pitched a complete-game five-hitter for MA.

Dexter (9-6) 000 100 3–4 5 1

MA (11-5) 001 010 0–2 4 7

N. Richards and M. Richards; Clements and Hanscom

