BOYS BASKETBALL

Dexter 47 at Foxcroft Acad. 45

Jan. 30, 2017, at 8:46 p.m.

At Dover-Foxcroft, the Tigers surged to a six-point lead at the end of the third quarter and then held off the Ponies for the victory.

Zachary White paced Dexter with 13 points and Brayden Miller added 12.

Hyatt Smith scored 14 points to lead Foxcroft and Max Santagata chipped in with 13.

Foxcroft: Clawson, J. Richard 4-0-8, Smith 6-0-14, Niles, Spooner, Dankert 2-3-8, Marsh, R. Richard 1-0-2, Santagata 5-3-13

Dexter: Strauch 1-2-5, Campbell 3-0-8, Perkins., Simcock 0-1-1, Miller 5-2-12, White 6-0-13, Bickford 3-0-8

3-pt. goals: Smith 2, Dankert; Strauch, Campbell 2, White, Bickford 2

Foxcroft 10 24 31 45

Dexter    14 24 37 47

