At Central, the Red Devils out scored Dexter 16-2 in the third quarter to pull away for the victory.

Libby Cook led the way for Central with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Emma Campbell had 6 points, 10 steals, 4 assists & 4 rebounds while Emily Smith added 8 points.

Megan Peach scored 8 points for Dexter.

JV: Central 20-18