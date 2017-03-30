COLLEGE BASEBALL

DePauw at UMaine-Farmington (Awaiting score)

March 30, 2017, at 11 a.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Woman accused of stealing coat, phones from students touring Bangor PD
  2. Midcoast man calling it quits after decade spent fighting town’s jet ski banMidcoast man calling it quits after decade spent fighting town’s jet ski ban
  3. The first trailer for the new “IT” movie just dropped, and it’s terrifyingThe first trailer for the new “IT” movie just dropped, and it’s terrifying
  4. Lawmakers blast Maine casino bid after lobbyist admits offshore backingLawmakers blast Maine casino bid after lobbyist admits offshore backing
  5. Maine man taken off transplant list for using medical marijuanaMaine man taken off transplant list for using medical marijuana