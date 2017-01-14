At Jonesport, Jonesport-Beals was held scoreless in the first quarter but came roaring back from a 19-0 deficit to beat Deer Isle-Stonington.

Freshman Kaylee Ireland had a game -high 18 points with Alexsis Sprowl notching 14 and Jadah Alley contributing 11 including six foul shots down the stretch.

Lily Gray led Deer Isle-Stonington with 14 points and Brie Limeburner netted 10.

Deer Isle-Stonington

Vaughn 2-2-6, Gove 1-0-2, Hutchinson 2-3-7, Limeburner 2-6-10, Gray 4-2-14, Stinson 1-0-2

Jonesport-Beals

Ja. Alley 2-6-11, Ireland 5-7-18, Robinson 0-4-4, Sprowl 5-4-14, Childers 1-1-3

DIS: 19 25 36 41

JB: 0 15 29 50

3-point goals: Gray 4; Ja. Alley 1, Ireland 1