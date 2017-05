At East Sullivan, Lauren Hanna struck out eight batters in five innings as Sumner cruised.

Madeline Buswell singled four times for the Tigers while Maggie Perry contributed a double and a single.

Bree Limeburner had 3 singles for Deer Isle-Stonington.

Deer Isle 320 10 — 6 7 3

Sumner 905 13 — 18 10 2

Gray and Gray; Hanna and Perry