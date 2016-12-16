At East Sullivan on Friday night, the Lady Tigers hit clutch free-throws in the final minutes to pull out a game that was close all the way.

Kayla Young went 3 for 4 from the line, Anna Young 1 for 1, and Emma Bunch 1 for 2 in the final minutes to seal the win. Sophomore Emma Bunch led the Tigers with 15 points, followed by junior Mariah Kinghorn with 14, and senior Kayla Young with 9.

Lily Gray led the Mariners with 13 points, including a spectacular shot from nearly half-court to end the third quarter. Brienna Limeburner added eight.

DI-S 8 16 29 39

Sumner 8 16 28 46

3-pt. goals: Gray 3; Bunch 2