At East Sullivan, Nathan Donovan opened the scoring in the game with just 9:01 left in the second half as Sumner edged Deer Isle-Stonington for the win.

Noah Goldfarb assisted on the goal for the 3-5-0 Tigers.

Goalie Isaac Christian stopped all five shots he faced for Sumner while Ethan Shepard had 11 saves on 10 shots for the 1-8-0 Mariners.