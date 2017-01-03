GIRLS BASKETBALL

Deer Isle-Stonington 51 at Highview Christian 23

Jan. 03, 2017, at 7:12 p.m.

At Johnston Gymnasium, Bangor, the visiting Mariners outscored Highview Christian of Charleston 26-10 over the second and third quarters to assume control.

Katie Hutchison had 14 points and  Kily Gray 13 for 3-4 Deer Isle-Stonington.

Cassidy Lessner paced 1-6 Highvew Christian with eight points.

Deer Isle-Stonington: Hutchison 6-2-14, Gray 5-0-13, Vaughn 4-0-8, Gove 2-2-6, Rice 1-0-2, Limeburner 2-0-4, Stinson 2-0-4, Frazier, Lowrey, Eaton, Marshall, Eaton.

Highview Christian: Lessner 2-4-8, Upham 2-0-6, McDonald 3-0-6, Burns 1-1-3, Trafton, Jurczak, Scott, Philbrick, Shaw, Morin.

DI-Stonington 13 30 39 51

Highview Chr. 9 18 19 23

3-pt. goals: Gray 3; Upham 2

