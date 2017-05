At Greenville, Halle Pelletier collected 14 strikeouts in pitching a no-hitter to help Greenville sweep a doubleheader.

Aleya Pelletier drove in eight runs while doubling and singling three times for 9-3 Greenville. Jessica Pomerleau doubled and singled while Jordan Mann and Sierra Bussell each added a double.

Deer Isle 000 10 – 1

Greenville 65(11) 4x – 26

D. Benner, S. Eaton, B. Limeburner and L. Gray; H. Pelletier and B. Breton