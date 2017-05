At Greenville, Lily Pelletier drove in three runs on two singles and allowed just one hit in pitching a shutout for the Lakers in the first game of a doubleheader.

Sierra Bussell doubled twice with four RBIs while Jordan Mann doubled and singled for two RBIs for Greenville. Amber Benway added a three-run tripple.

Brieanna Limeburner singled for Deer Isle-Stonington.

Deer Isle 000 00 – 0

Greenville 57(12) 1x – 25

B. Gray, B. Limeburner and A. Stinson; L. Pelletier and J. Pomerleau