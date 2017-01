At Greenville, Nick Foley led all scorers with 21 points to lead the Lakers past Deer Isle-Stonington.

Devin Boone and Noah Pratt had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Greenville.

Mason Oliver had 17 points and Ethan Bates-Cole had 17 points with five 3-pointers for the Mariners.

DI-Stonington: Bates, Bates-Cole 5-2-17, Shepard, Gillen 5-0-11, Snow 1-0-3, Winchester, Oliver 6-5-17

Greenville: Mendes 1-0-2, Foley 8-1-21, Bjork 3-0-6, Pratt 4-2-10, DiAngelo 2-3-7, Boone 4-4-12, N. Caiazzo