At Greenville, Connor DiAngelo and Noah Pratt recorded two goals apiece to lead the Lakers past Deer Isle-Stonington.

Nick Foley opened the scoring at 37:23 of the first half, followed by DiAngelo and Pratt’s goals. Camden Harmon and Noah Bilodeau each contributed one goal for 2-2 Greenville.

Deer Isle- Stonnington goalie Mason Plummer stopped 13 of 20 shots for the Mariners.