At Bucksport, Breanna Coombs tossed in 33 points as Bucksport defeated Deer Isle-Stonington.

Brieanna Limeburner and Lillian Gray had seven points apiece for Deer Isle-Stonington.

Deer Isle Stonington: Vaughn 1-0-2, Frazier 1-0-2, Lowery, Gove 2-2-6, Rice, Limburner 3-1-7, S. Eaton, Gray 3-0-7, Marshal, K. Eaton, Stinson 1-0-2

Bucksport: Craig 2-0-4, Jellison 1-0-2, C. Coombs 5-2-12, B. Coombs 12-1-33, Erickson 1-5-7, Lanpher, Colson 3-1-7, Stevenson