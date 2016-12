At Bucksport, Andy Alan netted 21 points to lead Bucksport past Deer Isle-Stonington.

Tyson Gray contributed 14 points for the Golden Bucks while Chase Carmichael scored 12 and Tanner Stegner 11.

Ethan Spehard tallied 17 points and Mason Oliver 13 for the Mariners.

DI-Stonington 6 20 28 41

Story continues below advertisement.

Bucksport 10 37 62 69