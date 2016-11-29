ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine women’s hockey team scored two unanswered goals Tuesday night and held on for a 3-2 win over Dartmouth College in a non-conference game at Alfond Arena.

UMaine improves to 4-12-1 while Dartmouth falls to 2-6.

Tereza Vanisova led the way for the Black Bears with two goals while Lydia Murray added another. Mariah Fujimagari made 25 saves on 27 shots.

Scoring the goals for Dartmouth were Emma Korbs and Kennedy Ottenbreit. Robyn Chemargo saved 23 of 26 shots.