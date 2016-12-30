CASTINE, ME – The University of Maine at Presque Isle Men’s Basketball team (5-5) returned from their holiday break to take on Curry College (1-8) in the Mariner Classic hosted by Maine Maritime Academy. The Colonels would earn their first win of the season, barely nipping the Owls by a score of 61-57.

The two teams would battle back and forth all night as there would be 12 ties and 15 lead changes in the contest. Defense prevailed in the first half as neither team was able to pull away, as neither team would shoot the ball exceptionally well, and both teams would turn the ball over 8 times. The game would be deadlocked at 25 at intermission.

Offense picked up in the second half as the two teams would trade 5 point runs to start the half. The Colonels would finally open up a bit of a lead with 10:17 remaining as a Spencer Feng (FR, Keene, NH) would hit a three to put Curry up by eight. The Owls would answer and convert on consecutive possessions, chipping away at the lead. With 3:05 remaining in the game senior Nick Lenhard (Falcon, CO) would tie the game up with a layup and in the next two minutes the teams would trade free throws setting up an exciting final minute of the game. Dashawn Williams (FR, New Haven, CT) would hit a big three that would give the Colonels the lead. The Owls would get a free throw to cut the deficit, but were forced to stop the clock and put Curry on the line. The Colonels would convert their attempts to seal their first win of the season.

Derek Healy (SR, Hanover, MA) would lead all scorers with 18 points. Lenhard would add ten points, four rebounds, four steals, and two assists while Jordan Cook (SR, Saffron Waldon, UK) would also score ten points while grabbing five rebounds. Williams would lead the Colonels with 15 points, two rebounds, and two assists.