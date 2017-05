At Hampden, Cari Hopkins pitched a five-hitter to pace Cony of Augusta to the win.

Alexis Couvesette and Carly Lettre both doubled and singled and scored for the Rams.

Julia Sicard hit two singles and Becca Cyr a single for Hampden.

Cony 002 000 0 — 2 7 2

Hampden 000 000 0 — 0 5 0