At Hampden, Ian McIntyre tallied 31 points and nine rebounds as Hampden defeated Cony of Augusta.

Kory Winch contributed 13 points and nine rebounds and John Wolfington 12 points and five assists for the Broncos.

Jordan Roddy’s 10 points led Cony.

Cony 17 29 44 56

HA 11 36 52 76