At Bangor, Cambria Prophete stole home for Bangor in the fourth inning as it defeated Cony of Augusta.

Lindy Bezgembluk, Madison Drake and Emma Payne all racked up four hits for Bangor.

Cari Hopkins, Gaby McGuire and Delaney Keithley each collected a pair of hits for Cony.

Cony 010 431 1 — 10 13 2

Bangor 220 421 x — 11 20 1

McGuire, Hopkins (6) and Courvette; Cadorette, Moulton (4) and Kimball