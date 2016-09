At Bangor, the host Eagles and Colby-Sawyer could not muster a goal through two overtimes on Saturday afternoon.

Denali Sexton scored late in the second half for 2-2-1 Colby-Sawyer to help it force the overtime. Husson’s Rod Ghanayem had scored early in the first half to put the 0-3-2 Eagles up.

Jake Towle had six saves on seven shots for Colby-Sawyer while Cody Gross saved 10 of 11 for Husson.