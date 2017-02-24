BANGOR, Maine – The #1 seeded Husson University women’s basketball team defeated #4 Colby-Sawyer College 87-49 in a NAC Championship semifinal match-up on Friday evening inside Newman Gymnasium.

Kenzie Worcester and the Eagles opened the game on a 23-5 run. Worcester netted 13 of the 23 points in thanks to three 3’s. Turnovers and Husson second chance points plagued the Chargers throughout the first quarter. Colby-Sawyer struggled to find consistency on offense and subsequently trailed 28-9 at the end of quarter number one.

Worcester received her 2nd foul early in the second quarter and found a spot on the bench. Colby-Sawyer and Lexie Hamilton were primed to start the comeback. Sami Ireland had other plans. She came off the bench to score 10 points, grab five rebounds, and kept the Chargers at arm’s length in that frame. Even though they found some success in the scoring column, poor ball control, unfortunately, continued for #4 seed Colby-Sawyer College. The deficit had ballooned to 49-24 at the end of the 2nd quarter.

Much to the chagrin of the Chargers, the Eagles came out of the locker room on fire. Darla Morales and Chandler Guerrette each quickly drained a three pointer. One of Colby-Sawyer’s best players, Lexie Hamilton, was called for her 4th foul shortly after the 2nd half started. It was tough sledding for the #4 seed for the rest of the game. Emmani Robinson did everything within her power to keep her team close but could only do so much.

Each team’s bench saw the majority of the 4th quarter minutes. The Eagles stayed the course and locked up a NAC semi-final win 87-49.

Threes reigned supreme for the Husson Eagles. They saw 10 of their 20 three pointers find the bottom of the net. Kenzie Worcester led all scorers with 28 points, as 13 came in the 1st quarter. Sami Ireland came off the bench to set career highs in both points and rebounds with 15 and 10 each. Darla Morales nailed three 3’s on her way to 13 points.

Emmani Robinson and Tianna Sugars both respectively scored 11 for the Charger’s of Colby-Sawyer. Lexi Iannone added five points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The Eagles will continue on to the championship final tomorrow, February 24th, taking on the winner of New England College and Castleton University at 4pm in Newman Gymnasium looking to capture the program’s sixth NAC Championship.