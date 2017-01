BANGOR, Maine — Raheem Anderson became Husson University’s seventh all-time leading scorer Saturday as it defeated Colby-Sawyer 98-90 in a men’s basketball contest Saturday.

Anderson finished with 37 points and 11 assists for the Eagles. Justin Martin and Eli Itkin added 12 points apiece and Mitch Worcester 10 points.

For Colby-Sawyer, Jourdain Bell registered 34 points while Dana Bean had 16 and Patrick Coffey 13.