PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Derek Healy’s short jump shot in the final seconds of regulation propelled the UMaine-Presque Isle men’s basketball team to a 66-64 victory over Colby College of Waterville on Wednesday.

Healy led all scorers with 31 points for the Owls.

Kevin Collins contributed 13 points for UMaine-Presque Isle while Jordan Cook added 10 more.

Patrick Stewart’s 22-point effort paced Colby. Maximilian Steiner contributed 11 points.