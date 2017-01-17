BANGOR, Maine – The Husson University Women’s Basketball team captured their first win in nine years against Colby College on Tuesday, 76-73. Head Coach, Kissy Walker, celebrated the big win with her 700th game with Husson women’s basketball.

Chandler Guerrette put the Eagles on the board scoring their first five points. Unfortunately, Husson had some foul trouble in the first five minutes, contributing to Colby leading the majority of the first quarter.

Going into the second quarter, the Eagles were barely trailing the Mules by two points (19-21). Worcester (8 points) and Guerrette (7 points) led in points for Husson while Sarah Hancock for Colby tied Worcester with 8 points.

Halfway through the second quarter, the two teams had maintainted the score within five points of each other, until Colby took a six point lead. Darla Morales spoiled the Mule’s lead when she drained a 3-pointer with two minutes left in the half, giving Husson their first lead of the game (33-32).

Both teams were full of ambition in the first half of the game, each attempting twelve 3-pointers with a 41.7% success rate. Worcester claimed two of those 3-pointers adding on to her whopping 19 points, scoring over half of the Eagles points at the half (37-34).

Entering into the third quarter, Mules’ center, Emily Davis, was snatching up rebounds left and right accumulating 9 already.

Three minutes into the third quarter, the Eagles claimed the largest lead of the game of eight points with a score of 44-36.

Husson established a more comfortable lead in the beginning of the fourth quarter, 64-50. The Mules never let up, only four points behind in the final minute of the game, until Sami Ireland released some of the tension with a high-arcing basket in the final 15 seconds.

Hancock for Colby drained 12 of her 16 points from the 3-point line while Morales for Husson dropped in three of her own.

Davis for the Mules was the only player with a double-double, 10 rebounds and 13 points.

Throughout the game, Guerrette showed unbreakable concentration from the free throw line, shooting a career-high 12-of-12, half of her 24 points. Worcester also broke a career high netting 28 points.