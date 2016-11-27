CLINTON, N.Y. — Patrick Stewart made the all-tournament team for the Colby College men’s basketball team, but Clarkson University held the Mules to 33.3 percent shooting in a 77-59 victory in the consolation game of the Hamilton College Invitational on Sunday.

The Mules are 3-2 overall heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. home game with Maine Maritime Academy.

Stewart shot 8-for-15 on the way to 17 points and six rebounds. Sam Jefferson shot 3-for-7 from long range for 11 points, while Joe Connelly was 8-of-10 from the foul line on the way to 11 points. Sean Gilmore was the next highest scorer for the Mules with six points.

Clarkson (3-3) had good scoring balance, with Liam Ellis leading the way with 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting (4-of-5 from 3-point range) and six rebounds. Derek Hart added 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while teammate Drew Zlogar also had 16 points.

The Mules only had 10 turnovers in the game, but Colby shot 19-for-57 from the field.

Clarkson darted out to an 8-2 lead in the opening 3:18 of the contest. The Mules, though, chipped away and took their lone lead of the game at 13-12 on a 3-point shot by Sam Jefferson with 13:09 to halftime. The Golden Knights steadily pulled away and led 32-23 at intermission.

Colby only trailed by two points at 41-39 after a basket by Steven Daley with 12:04 to play. Connelly nailed a 3-point shot with 9:12 remaining to make it a 51-47 Clarkson lead.

Ellis scored five points in a row for Clarkson to push the lead to 57-48.