MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Colby 59 at Clarkson 77

Nov. 27, 2016, at 6:54 p.m.

CLINTON, N.Y. — Patrick Stewart made the all-tournament team for the Colby College men’s basketball team, but Clarkson University held the Mules to 33.3 percent shooting in a 77-59 victory in the consolation game of the Hamilton College Invitational on Sunday.

The Mules are 3-2 overall heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. home game with Maine Maritime Academy.
Stewart shot 8-for-15 on the way to 17 points and six rebounds. Sam Jefferson shot 3-for-7 from long range for 11 points, while Joe Connelly was 8-of-10 from the foul line on the way to 11 points. Sean Gilmore was the next highest scorer for the Mules with six points.
Clarkson (3-3) had good scoring balance, with Liam Ellis leading the way with 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting (4-of-5 from 3-point range) and six rebounds. Derek Hart added 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while teammate Drew Zlogar also had 16 points.
The Mules only had 10 turnovers in the game, but Colby shot 19-for-57 from the field.
Clarkson darted out to an 8-2 lead in the opening 3:18 of the contest. The Mules, though, chipped away and took their lone lead of the game at 13-12 on a 3-point shot by Sam Jefferson with 13:09 to halftime. The Golden Knights steadily pulled away and led 32-23 at intermission.
Colby only trailed by two points at 41-39 after a basket by Steven Daley with 12:04 to play. Connelly nailed a 3-point shot with 9:12 remaining to make it a 51-47 Clarkson lead.
Ellis scored five points in a row for Clarkson to push the lead to 57-48.

View stories by school

  1. Remembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermathRemembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermath
  2. Suspect in Casco shooting dies after confrontation with police
  3. Alabama man charged with OUI after three-car crash in South Portland
  4. Brewer to send sludge to Hartland; Plymouth fertilizer plant still not accepting wasteBrewer to send sludge to Hartland; Plymouth fertilizer plant still not accepting waste
  5. Castro’s death spurs mix of mourning, celebrationCastro’s death spurs mix of mourning, celebration