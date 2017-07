At Bangor, Coastal Landscape scored four runs over the final two innings to knock off Fayette Staples.

Tim Greenlaw doubled and knocked in three runs for Coastal Landscape. James Sinclair tripled and plated a run while Dylan Francoeur added a single and an RBI.

Tim Smith singled three times while Luke Chessie singled and drove in a run for Fayette Staples.

Coastal Landscape 000 002 031 — 6 6 0

Fayette Staples 200 000 000 — 2 10 1

Francoeur, Bartell (9); Chessie, Cross (6), Ham (8)