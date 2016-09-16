SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine— The Southern Maine Community College baseball team took the Mustangs of Central Maine Community College into extra innings in both games of the double-header on Thursday, Sept. 15. The SeaWolves were defeated 1-0 in the first game; the second game ended in a 3-3 tie.

Game 1 (L, 1-0)

Sophomore Caleb Chambers (Lebanon, Maine) started on the mound for the SeaWolves in the first game of the double-header. Chambers threw four scoreless innings, and allowed three hits, two walks and struck out five. First-year Tyler Kruse (Punta Gorda, Fla.) came on in relief and allowed one unearned run that would be difference in the top half of the ninth inning. Central Maine’s Evan Roberts went the distance to record the shutout win for the Mustangs.

Story continues below advertisement.

First-year Justin Leeman (North Yarmouth, Maine) recorded two of the SeaWolves three hits in the game.

Game 2 (3-3)

Head Coach Jordan Yanni turned to first-year Nicholis L’Heureux-Carland (Fryeburg, Maine) in the second game. Carland lasted three innings and allowed two earned runs before Max Salevsky (Hollis, Maine) made his second relief appearance of the season. Salevsky allowed one unearned over seven hits.

The Mustangs got on the scoreboard in the first frame by way of an RBI double to lead SMCC 1-0. The SeaWolves evened the score with two outs in the bottom half of the first when Tucker Lee singled and Chambers batted him around lacing an RBI triple. Lee swung the hot bat in this game going 3-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Both teams traded runs on fielding miscues that would leave the game tied at 3-3. The game was called at the completion of eight innings due to darkness.

The SeaWolves now own a 2-1-1 record in Yankee Small College Conference (YSCC) play.