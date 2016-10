At Searsport, the Central offense exploded for seven goals en route to its fifth win of the season.

Emma Campbell, Libby Cook and Sydney Allen scored two goals apiece for the Red Devils of Corinth. Abi Allen also found the back of the net and Campbell added three assists.

Karigen Coffin scored for the host Vikings while Brooklynn Alberts and Abby Stemp combined for six saves on 15 shots.

Rachel Smith made five saves on eight shots for Central.