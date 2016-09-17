At Guilford, Central used aa balanced scoring attack to defeat the Pirates of Piscataquis.

Brianna Butler opened up the scoring for Central, assisted by Hannah Weeks and Kaitlynn Pinkham scored an unassisted goal to make it 2-0. Weeks scored and Morgan Chase scored off one of Pinkham’s two assists on the day. With 1:24 left in the game Maija Overturf tallied a goal to round out the scoring for the Red Devils.

For the Pirates, Jewel Lamb scored with 10:10 left in the game off an assist by Lilli McCormack. Chelsea Cookson scored off an assist from Miriah Chapman.

Piscataquis goalkeeper Sydney Marden made 18 saves on 23 shots while Central’s Makayla Boudreau made six saves on eight shots.