At Milo, Megan Valvo compiled nine strikeouts as Penquis got its first win of the season.

Lexi Goddard and Faith Sickler singled twice for Penquis. Brook MacKenzie added a double.

Rachel Smith and Madi Speed paced Central of Corinth with two singles.

Central 002 050 0 — 7

Penquis 042 200 x — 8

Reardon and Speed; Valvo and Goddard