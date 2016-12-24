GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 41 at Orono 33

Dec. 24, 2016, at 12:29 p.m.

At Orono, Libby Cook scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter to help Central complete the come-from-behind win.

The Red Devils of Corinth outscored Orono 16-3 in the third quarter, erasing a four-point halftime deficit. Sydney Allen contributed 12 points for Central.

Kassidy Dill sparked Orono with 11 points while Isabel Henderson and Lauren Melanson each contributed six.

Central: Cook 7-4-18, Townsend 0-0-0, S Allen 3-4-12, Shaw 0-0-0, Campbell 2-0-5, A Allen 0-0-0, Cohen 0-0-0, Overturf 1-0-2, Smith 1-2-4

Story continues below advertisement.

Orono: Steelman 0-5-5, Murphy 1-0-2, Dill 3-3-11, Richards 0-1-1, Henderson 2-2-6, Witham 0-0-0, Melanson 3-0-6, Sockabasin 1-0-2

Central 7-11-27-41

Orono 10-15-18-33

3-pt. goals: S. Allen 2, Campbell; Dill 2

View stories by school

  1. Brunswick police help man avoid long, cold walk to rehab
  2. Amish community taking root in Whitefield thanks to doggedness of local coupleAmish community taking root in Whitefield thanks to doggedness of local couple
  3. LePage now wants to put new psychiatric unit in BangorLePage now wants to put new psychiatric unit in Bangor
  4. Think Freeport is all outlets? Made in Maine shops will show you otherwise.Think Freeport is all outlets? Made in Maine shops will show you otherwise.
  5. Family of woman killed in Casco denounces defendant’s statement about hitting a deer