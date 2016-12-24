At Orono, Libby Cook scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter to help Central complete the come-from-behind win.

The Red Devils of Corinth outscored Orono 16-3 in the third quarter, erasing a four-point halftime deficit. Sydney Allen contributed 12 points for Central.

Kassidy Dill sparked Orono with 11 points while Isabel Henderson and Lauren Melanson each contributed six.

Central: Cook 7-4-18, Townsend 0-0-0, S Allen 3-4-12, Shaw 0-0-0, Campbell 2-0-5, A Allen 0-0-0, Cohen 0-0-0, Overturf 1-0-2, Smith 1-2-4

Orono: Steelman 0-5-5, Murphy 1-0-2, Dill 3-3-11, Richards 0-1-1, Henderson 2-2-6, Witham 0-0-0, Melanson 3-0-6, Sockabasin 1-0-2

Central 7-11-27-41

Orono 10-15-18-33

3-pt. goals: S. Allen 2, Campbell; Dill 2