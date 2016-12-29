BOYS BASKETBALL

Central 63 at Old Town 46

Dec. 29, 2016, at 5:25 p.m.

At Old Town, Caleb Shaw and Micah Ward connected for 18 points each to power the Red Devils past the Coyotes.

Ethan Mailman added 10 points for Central of Corinth (5-1).

Ryan Hoogterp scored a game-high 24 points to pace Old Town (2-4).

Central: Speed 2-0-5, Shaw 5-7-18, Ward 5-5-18, Ham 2-0-4, Doucette 2-0-6, Gray 0-2-2, Mailman 5-0-10, Boyles

Old Town: Knapp 0-1-1, Berube, Cyr, Archer 1-0-3, Spell 1-0-2, Hoogterp 7-8-24, Doucette 2-0-4, Albert, Martinez 0-6-6, Hayes 2-2-6, Stoddard, St. Louis, Mitchell

