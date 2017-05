At Lee, Lindsey Gelfuso had a double and a single as the Lynx from Lincoln held off Central of Corinth.

This game was played at Lee Academy due to unplayable field conditions at M.A.

Kim Voisine singled twice while Audrey Tash added a single for 7-0 Mattanawcook.

Madi Speed singled in a run for 2-5 Central. Lexi Reardon singled three times and Macy Ward doubled.

Central 000 230 0 — 5 6 4

M.A. 102 201 x — 6 6 3

Reardon and Speed; Voisine and Page