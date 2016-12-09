GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 69 at Mattanawcook Acad. 36

Dec. 09, 2016, at 10:29 p.m.

At Lincoln, Sydney Allen led all scorers with 24 points as the Red Devils opened with a win.

Emma Campbell netted 12 points and Kaylee Townsend added 10 for Central of Corinth.

Courtney Gordon led Mattanawcook Academy with 14 points. Kim Voisine chipped in with nine points.

Central: S. Allen 10-0-24, E. Campbell 5-1-12, Townsend 4–2-10, Cohen 3-1-7, Smith 3-0-6, Cook 2-0-4, Potvin 1-0-2, A. Allen 0-2-2, E. Smith 1-0-2, A. Campbell, Shaw, Speed, Overturf

Mattanawcook: Gordon 5-4-14, Voisine 4-1-9, E. Tolman 2-3-7, Tilton 2-2-6, Libby, McLaughlin, Hamm, Slomienski, K. Tolman

3-pt. goals: S. Allen (4), E. Campbell

JV: Central 50-17

