At Lee, Central of Corinth scored seven times in the fourth inning en route to a win over Mattanawcook in a game played at Lee due to unplayable field conditions in Lincoln.

Gage Poulin singled twice and drove in two runs for 3-4 Central. Andrew Speed and Caleb Shaw each added RBI singles and Dakota Miller two singles.

Carter Ward doubled in a run for the 5-2 Lynx and Logan Thompson chipped in with two singles.

Central 002 700 0 — 9 10 0

MA 100 000 0 — 1 7 5

Demornville and Speed; Clements, Fournier (5) and Hanscom