At Houlton, Kolleen Bouchard tallied 21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 blocks, and 5 assists to lead Houlton past Central of Corinth

Rylee Warman contributed eight points for the Shiretowners and Aspen Flewelling and Mikayla Fitzpatrick each had six.

Abigail Allen led Central with 11 points. Libby Cook had nine, and Emma Campbell scored eight.

Central (8-2) 6 16 28 38

Houlton (10-0) 8 25 46 53

3-pt field goals: A. Allen 2, Campbell , S. Allen; Flewelling 2, Warman 2, Bouchard