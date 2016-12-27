At Dover-Foxcroft, Abbi Bourget tossed in 12 points as the Ponies edged Central of Corinth.

Mackenzie Beaudry added 11 points and Grace Bickford 10 for Foxcroft.

Sydney Allen led all scorers with 18 points for Central while Emily Smith had 12.

Central: Cook 2-1-5, Townsend 1-0-2, R. Smith, S. Allen 7-5-18, Campbell 1-2-4, A. Allen 2-0-5, Cohen 1-0-2, E. Smith 4-4-12

Foxcroft: Al. Bourget 4-0-8, Ab. Bourget 5-0-12, Seavey, Ewer 1-0-3, Bickford 3-3-10, Mikoud, Beaudry 5-1-11, Simpson 3-2-8

3-point goals: S. Allen, A. Allen; Ab. Bourget 2, Ewer, Bickford

Central 15 23 36 48

Foxcroft 7 24 39 52