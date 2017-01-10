At Dover-Foxcroft, Dylan Gray and Ethan Mailman had 11 points apiece as Central of Corinth prevailed.

Andrew Speed and Micah Ward added 10 points each for the Red Devils.

Drew Dankert had seven 3-pointers en route to 23 points for the Ponies while Hyatt Smith added 12.

Central: Speed 2-6-10, Shaw 1-6-8, Ward 3-1-10, Doucette 3-0-8, Gray 3-2-11, Mailman 5-1-11

Foxcroft: Clawson 1-0-2, J. Richard 1-0-2, Smith 4-0-12, Reed 1-0-2, Spooner, Dyer, Dankert 7-2-23, Marsh, R. Richard, Santagata 4-0-8, Laffin

3-point goals: Ward 3 Doucette 2, Gray; Smith 4, Dankert 7

Central 12 22 38 58

Foxcroft 10 21 37 49