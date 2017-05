At Dexter, Abigail Paige hit a walk off two-run double to lead Dexter to the come from behind victory.

Paige had three hits on the night for the Tigers. Tory Asbury knocked a three-run double in the 3rd inning for Dexter. Abby and Kaitlyn Webber each collected three hits and an RBI.

For Central of Corinth, Logan Reardon cracked 2 hits and an RBI and Emma Campbell notched 3 hits and 2 RBI.

Central 200 200 8 — 12 14 2

Dexter 404 200 3 — 13 20 5

Reardon and Speed; Hardy, McNally (4) and Asbury