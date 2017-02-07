BOYS BASKETBALL

Central 38 at Dexter 36

Feb. 07, 2017, at 8:30 p.m.

At Dexter, Caleb Shaw scored 17 points as the Red Devils survived a furious Dexter comeback bid to pick up the victory.

Ethan Mailman added 13 points for Central of Corinth.

Dexter was led by Jason Campbell with 12 points.

Central: Shaw 6-5-17, Mailman 5-2-13, Speed 2-1-6, Gray 1-0-2, Ward, Doucette, Boyles

Dexter: Campbell 4-1-12, White 2-2-6, Bickford 2-0-6, Strauch 3-2-5, Miller 1-2-4, Simcock 1-0-3, Perkins

Central 11 18 27 38

Dexter 4 12 15 36

3-point goals: Campbell 3, Bickford 2, Strauch, Simcock, Mailman, Speed

