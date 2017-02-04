At Caribou, At Caribou, Libby Cook tallied 16 points to lead Central of Corinth past Caribou.

Sydney Allen added 14 points for the Red Devils.

Maddie Doucette tallied 12 points and Rachel Soucy 10 for Caribou.

Central (12-5): Cook 7-2-16, Townsend 0-1-1, Smith 1-1-3, S. Allen 3-8-14, Campbell 1-0-3, A. Allen 1-0-2, Cohen 2-1-5, Speed

Caribou (4-13): Doucette 4-1-12, McLaughlin, Skidgel, Rodriquez 1-2-4, Marquis 2-2-7, Espling, Stratton, Soucy 3-4-10, Gerakaris 0-1-1, Clark

Central 8 18 30 44

Caribou 14 20 33 34

3-pt goals: Campbell; Doucette 3, Marquis