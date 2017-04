At Bucksport, Andrew Speed doubled and drove in a run to help the Red Devils edge the Golden Bucks.

Gage Poulin earned the pitching win for Central of Corinth with relief help from Caleb Shaw.

For Bucksport, Andy Allan singled twice and knocked in a run to support tough-luck losing pitcher Chase Carmichael, who allowed only five hits.

Central 100 001 0 — 2 5 1

Bucksport 000 010 0 — 1 5 1

Carmichael and Mosher, Grindle (7); Poulin, Shaw (7) and Mailman