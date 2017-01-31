BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Aroostook 73 at Washburn 54

Jan. 31, 2017, at 9:10 p.m.

At Washburn, Zach Crouch tossed in 26 points as Central Aroostook of Mars Hill rolled past Washburn.

Ben Thomas tallied 18 points and Clark Bradbury 14 points for the Panthers.

McCall Turner’s 35 points led Washburn.

Central Aroostook: Thomas 7-0-18, Crouch 9-8-26, B. Bradbury 3-0-8, Harris, Kingsbury 2-1-5, C. Bradbury 5-0-14, Miller, Garrison 1-0-2.

Washburn: Tracy 1-0-3, Churchill, White, Hewitt, Jackson 1-0-2, Q. Thompson 3-0-9, Turner 12-6-35. Pendexter 1-0-2, Roix 1-1-3.

Cen. Aroostok 15 36 57 73

Washburn  11 30 41 54

3-pt. goals: Thomas 4, B. Bradbury 2, C. Bradbury 4; Tracy, Q. Thompson 3, Turner 5.

