At Washburn, the Central Aroostook Panthers battled to a 13-point lead at halftime and then pulled away from the Beavers in the second half to earn the win.

Kayla Martin paced the Panthers with 16 points, Kassie Levesque added 12 and Ashley Harris put in 10.

Kassie Farley scored 20 points to lead Washburn and Maggie Castonguay chipped in with 12.

CAHS: Martin 8-0-16, Levesque 7-0-12, Dominique 1-0-2, Bradbury4-0-8, Nicholas 1-0-2, C. Harris 1-1- 3, A. Harris 3-4-10, Cyr 3-0-6, Garrison 1-0-2

Washburn: Mette 1-0-2, Castonguay 3-5-12, Farley 7-3-20, Sarmiento 1-1-3, Churchill 0-2-2, Turner, Vaughn

CAHS 12 29 45 61

Washburn 8 16 26 39